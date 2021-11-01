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WELCOME TO THE NETHERLANDS - FROM A DEMOCRACY TO A POLICE STATE
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22 views • November 01, 2021
WELCOME TO THE NETHERLANDS - FROM A DEMOCRACY TO A POLICE STATE
Demanding Justice for Joost Knevel.
By Janet Ossebaard (Fall Cabal)
Music: Beethoven, Mondschein Sonate
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CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/JL4vWKU1q7nW/
Demanding Justice for Joost Knevel.
By Janet Ossebaard (Fall Cabal)
Music: Beethoven, Mondschein Sonate
If you liked this video, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!
This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/JL4vWKU1q7nW/
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