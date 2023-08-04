DTR SR: No Forest On Flat Earth

Once upon a time, the Internet was ablaze with a new theory called "No Forest On Flat Earth." Although erroneously named in translation, the theory is intriguing in that trees end with a lifecycle as massive silicon versions of their former selves no confused for mountains. In this episode, we review the claims, and compare possible correlations with the expanding earth theory submitted by Neal Adams some years back. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.