Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR SR: No Forest On Flat Earth
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
26 Subscribers
31 views
Published Friday

Once upon a time, the Internet was ablaze with a new theory called "No Forest On Flat Earth." Although erroneously named in translation, the theory is intriguing in that trees end with a lifecycle as massive silicon versions of their former selves no confused for mountains. In this episode, we review the claims, and compare possible correlations with the expanding earth theory submitted by Neal Adams some years back. Enjoy.

Keywords
flat earthfossilsno forest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket