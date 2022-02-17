The Unexpected Guest Dream

A dream from God in which Jesus warns me of an unexpected guest that he is allowing to come to my location which is a testing for me and a lesson for this guest. 1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 2 Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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