Brighteon Broadcast News, July 15, 2024 – Assassination attempt on Trump marks beginning of a great “shakening” for America’s SPIRITUAL REVIVAL

- Ballistics of assassination attempt on President Trump. (0:04)

- Trump's headshot, bullet trajectory, and timing of movement. (10:36)

- Prophecies of attempted assassination of Trump, followed by economic collapse. (27:04)

- Potential near-death experience for US, revival and a rebirth. (34:56)

- INSIDE JOB: The deep state's involvement in the hit on #Trump. (41:56)

- Expert interview: Bullet trajectory and wind impact at close range. (58:38)

- Security lapses at outdoor venue. (1:03:50)

- Secret Service agents' actions under scrutiny. (1:39:57)

- Political strategies for Democrats after Trump's survival of assassination attempt. (1:51:42)

- Democrats are panicked and Joe Biden more likely to stay in. (2:01:56)





