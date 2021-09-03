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R.F.I.D. CHIP HUMAN MICROCHIPPING IN SWEDEN
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748 views • September 03, 2021
R.F.I.D HUMAN MICROCHIPPING IN SWEDEN, WHERE THEY DO NOT USE NO MONEY, NO CREDIT CARDS ETC, ADULTS AND CHILDREN HAVE GOT THIS CHIP INSIDE THEM, WATCH THIS SHORT CLIP AND YOU TELL ME ISNT THIS WHAT THEY HAD PLANNED FOR US YEARS AGO..........MMMMMMM LET ME THINK.
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