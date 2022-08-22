Why The System Hates Trump Lee Smith | Jesse Kelly

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Why The System Hates Trump. In Simple Terms, he exposed their hypocrisy, he called them out.
Lee Smith is a thought-provoking author who understands the geopolitics around Trump, China, and the US. Smith takes the saga all the way back to the George W. Bush administration, when we began off-shoring jobs to China and slowly outsourcing American business for foreign ones.
Administrations were more about increasing military budgets and attempting complete hegemony over other countries, and Donald Trump saw right through it. Trump was the one who stood up and said "enough", and the system has hated him for it ever since.
"I'm Right" with Jesse Kelly
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1gl5lb-why-the-system-hates-trump.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8