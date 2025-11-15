BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Carrie Olaje SRA Survivor Testimony Part 2
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
28 views • 1 day ago

Max Interviews SRA survivor Carrie Olaje about her life in the cult. Carrie was forced to become a butcher and she describes the grooming process as well as the horrors perpetrated on victims of ritual abuse.


Consciousness Rising Seminar


Break the Matrix & Free Your Mind: The Path Forward

Saturday, December 6th, 2025


Understanding the multi-pronged assault on the human psyche and body is the avenue through which we can free ourselves from the mental chains that keep us small, stuck and unable to rise into our full power and beauty. The truth is the psychopaths that control our world are parasites, they need us and our life force energy to keep this matrix reality going. We are vastly more powerful than them and once we can identify and remove our programming, we are free to co-create a new world in which all life can thrive. Join Max in this powerful Seminar where we learn how to break the chains that bind us and rise into out true power outside of the matrix. We will discuss how to become a Free Thinker, SOULutions and practical ways to build a life outside of the system and step up our consciousness. We are in a time of massive transition where the old is crumbling and it is up to us to co-create the new reality we desire and deserve.


Join us and sign up today! https://unbroken.global/class-trauma-course-1/

Keywords
mind controlsatanic ritualmkultrasraglobal cult
