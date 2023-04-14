Create New Account
Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern Recognition (Better Known as wRonGTHInk)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
Published 19 hours ago |

Introduction to Selenetical Physics (Empirical evidence of the map of Flat Earth mirrored on Plasma Moon.)

Mirrored from Better Known as wRonGTHInk @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@betterknownaswrongthink5167

PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/

Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth

Keywords
flat earthworld mapplasma moon

