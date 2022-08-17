DOPPLER RADAR PULSATING; TERRAFORMING HUMAN TERRAIN

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Published Aug 11, 2022 on: neverlosetruth3 KAFKA (YouTube)
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Biological effects Of Radar Videos
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https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://patents.justia.com/patent/201...
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