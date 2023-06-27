The [Bidan] Fiasco

Somebody Got Caught Lying Yesterday, Big Time
* The gubment swamp is engaged in full-blown media lawfare with the public.
* DOJ & FBI must be totally, completely cleansed.
* They’re in real [political] trouble re: Hunter Biden.
* That’s why they keep escalating the Trump witch hunt.
* They know they’re caught; the evidence is overwhelming.
* Their conflicting stories can’t be true.
* They are getting ready to interfere in another election — and telegraphing how they’ll pull it off (hint: it involves A.I. censorship).
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wn366-more-tapes-leak-out-ep.-2040-06272023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.