The [Bidan] Fiasco
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Somebody Got Caught Lying Yesterday, Big Time

* The gubment swamp is engaged in full-blown media lawfare with the public.

* DOJ & FBI must be totally, completely cleansed.

* They’re in real [political] trouble re: Hunter Biden.

* That’s why they keep escalating the Trump witch hunt.

* They know they’re caught; the evidence is overwhelming.

* Their conflicting stories can’t be true.

* They are getting ready to interfere in another election — and telegraphing how they’ll pull it off (hint: it involves A.I. censorship).


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2wn366-more-tapes-leak-out-ep.-2040-06272023.html

Keywords
censorshiptreasoncorruptioncover-uppropagandaartificial intelligencedan bonginojoe bidenhunter bidenelection interferenceidiocracythird worldracketeeringscandalabuse of powergaslightinglawfarebanana republicbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracypuppet regimeforeign agent

