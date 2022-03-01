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Revival Really Looks Like Strengthening, Forgiveness, Renewal, Justice
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10 views • March 01, 2022
This is what Revival Really Looks Like
Repentance, Forgiveness, Renewal, Internal Strengthening of the childhood that was broken, Healing, Childhood repaired,
Repentance is stopping the easy life: easy money, credit, mortgages, technology doing all the work, tractors, inventions of men. Income Taxes, Property Taxes, Makes people idle, they have time to think of ways to harm others, lust, prideful, public education, debauchery, torture torment others, with their hands they hurt others.
"Justice" for the wrong we did and others did, we remember going back loving God and make it right. Ask forgiveness and for God to heal what was broken by sin. Hearts, families, minds, spirits, the very earth cries out in pain when someone sins. Romans 8:19 The creation waits eagerly for the sons of God to be revealed; ... the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. The peacemakers lead only by the Holy Spirit of God. The spirit of Truth.
Start doing things the right Way, God's way, using the Power of God's Holy Spirit not machines, gas or electricity, naturally. Horses for transportation, farming, making your own clothes, making furniture, out building, build your own home, barn, grinding grain, making your own herbal medicine, growing you own food, home education, Gold and silver coins are the only money. Big Families.
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forgivenessjusticerepentancerevivalself sufficiencyrenewalbig familieschildhood repairedstrengtheningreceive what was stolenleah svensson
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