Create New Account
Men Who Are Supposed to Protect America Are Committing a Disturbing Act
channel image
GalacticStorm
2146 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published 17 hours ago

Men Who Are Supposed to Protect America Are Committing a Disturbing Act

RealAmericasVoice


Real America's Voice Correspondent Anthony Aguero, reporting from Eagle Pass, Texas, at the U.S.-Mexico border, says he saw certain Border Patrol agents cut barbed wire fences put up by the State of Texas to keep illegal immigrants out.

Watch LIVE: bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket