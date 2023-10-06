Men Who Are Supposed to Protect America Are Committing a Disturbing Act
RealAmericasVoice
Real America's Voice Correspondent Anthony Aguero, reporting from Eagle Pass, Texas, at the U.S.-Mexico border, says he saw certain Border Patrol agents cut barbed wire fences put up by the State of Texas to keep illegal immigrants out.
Watch LIVE:
