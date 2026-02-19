BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decentralize TV – Ashton Addison: Bitcoin Crash, Surveillance Coin Fears & the AI-Crypto Power Shift
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48219 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1452 views • 23 hours ago

To learn more, visit: https://cryptocoinshow.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Todd's Vacation Mishap and Introduction to Ashton Addison (0:00)

- Bitcoin and Silver Market Crashes (4:07)

- Bitcoin as a Surveillance Coin (6:44)

- Bitcoin ETFs and Market Manipulation (9:32)

- Epstein Files and Bitcoin's Reputation (12:16)

- Alternatives to Coinbase for Crypto Onboarding (17:23)

- AI and Crypto: The Emerging Use Cases (22:26)

- Privacy Coins and Surveillance Beyond the Blockchain (39:36)

- Gold-Backed Stable Coins and Government Influence (48:10)

- The Intersection of AI and Crypto Technology (52:39)

- Impact of Opus 4.6 on the Indian IT Sector (1:14:42)

- Introduction of DeepSea Light and Compute Hardware Shortage (1:18:18)

- Personal Preparations and Market Trends (1:20:18)

- Skepticism About Robotics and Personal Health (1:22:13)

- Introduction of Bright Videos and AI Features (1:31:14)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsdtvbright video news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

U.S. beef industry in crisis: Record prices, shrinking herds and mounting pressures on ranchers

Kevin Hughes
The Abundance Doctrine: How China&#8217;s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

The Abundance Doctrine: How China’s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation

Mike Adams
CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

CBO warns: U.S. debt to hit record 120% of GDP by 2036 amid rising deficits

Kevin Hughes
From eggs to fuel oil: Federal data reveals widespread price drops as inflation cools

From eggs to fuel oil: Federal data reveals widespread price drops as inflation cools

Cassie B.
Silver and gold surge as inflation fears and market turmoil drive safe-haven demand

Silver and gold surge as inflation fears and market turmoil drive safe-haven demand

Patrick Lewis
Rising jobless claims signal deepening economic crisis amid hidden agendas

Rising jobless claims signal deepening economic crisis amid hidden agendas

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy