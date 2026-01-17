"We live in a government tax farm."



From income and property taxes to sales, capital gains, and inheritance taxes, the government has its hand in your pocket from every direction.



"Why should you have to keep paying just to live in a house that you already own?"



"Why should you have to hand over money just for the privilege of buying something that you already worked for?"



"And why should your family get gutted when you try to pass on what you built?"



"That's not freedom... That's feudalism with better branding."



"Meanwhile, your roads are crumbling, your grocery bills are doubling."



"You're not a citizen in their eyes—you're a product, you're a resource, you're a cow that gets milked until you're fu**ing done."



"Taxation is theft. Always has been, always will be."