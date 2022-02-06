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Sleepy Joe Tries a Speech 6/2/22
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424 views • June 07, 2022
Vice President Joe Biden made some interesting points in his speech on Thursday while addressing his need for more gun control. What was said should provoke thought and I hope everyone does their own research
and never stops educating themselves. Another highlight from his mumblings on Thursday was when he ACTUALLY said, "None of your rights are absolute. Ladies and gentlemen, our "most popular president." There you have it.
and never stops educating themselves. Another highlight from his mumblings on Thursday was when he ACTUALLY said, "None of your rights are absolute. Ladies and gentlemen, our "most popular president." There you have it.
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