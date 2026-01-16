Dreams, Service, and Adventure: Author Gary Lindberg Reflects on His Peace Corps Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Website: https://garyrlindberg.com/
The Vegetable Grows and the Lion Roars: My Peace Corps Service is a memoir about my experiences as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Ivory Coast, Africa in the early days of the program in the 1960s. I write about how I decided to apply for the opportunity, how I trained, my project, daily life, and the friends I made. I also share highlights from my travels on vacation breaks, such as being on a safari and my visit to the legendary city of Timbuktu. Get ready for first-hand insight into a truly extraordinary experience!
00:00:00- Introduction to Gary Lindberg and His Peace Corps Experience
00:04:42- Joining the Peace Corps: Motivation, Application, and Early Challenges
00:09:25- Life Lessons and Memorable Adventures in West Africa
00:13:49- Developing Village Gardens and Overcoming Cultural Barriers
00:18:29- Advice for Future Peace Corps Volunteers and Book Information