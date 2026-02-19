BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Unwinding the Corporate Takeover & Restoring American Sovereignty
Unwinding the Corporate Takeover & Restoring American Sovereignty


WATCH THE FULL RUNDOWN: https://rumble.com/v75znze-the-death-of-the-dollar-the-birth-of-sovereignty-and-the-great-wealth-trans.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


Sixty years ago, the snake struck. Now the fire horse burns it all down.


In this briefing, Will Barney connects the celestial with the constitutional—revealing how the astrological shift from the Year of the Snake to the Year of the Fire Horse mirrors the greatest financial unwinding in American history. He traces the corporatization of America back to 1966, when governors realized they were committing treason against their own state constitutions by using Federal Reserve notes. The solution? Incorporate the states. Corporatize the post office. Decouple from gold in 1971. And watch the dollar lose 96.5% of its value.


But what was woven together can be unraveled.


Barney exposes the $18 trillion in foreign investment flooding back into America—not from printing presses, but from nations bringing dollars home to fund a manufacturing rebirth. No inflation. Just reconstruction.


restoring sovereigntyyear of the fire horse1933 gold confiscation1966 corporatizationstates incorporated 1871post office corporatized 1968nixon gold standard endfederal reserve note collapsefdr stole wealthmanufacturing powerhouse18 trillion investmentforeign capital inflationsoft landing transitioneconomic engine superchargetrump sovereignty agenda
