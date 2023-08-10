Create New Account
And We Know 8.9.2023 Children rescue OPS The FINAL stage LIDDLE trending! Do not FEAR! PRAY!
LT of And We Know


August 9, 2023


More exposure of the setup by the WHITE HATS is making its way across the social media world and sliding into MSM recently. The operations seem to be gearing up and the narrative appears to be shifting to TRUTH about the bottom line to all of this we are going through… TRAFFlCKING> Listen as we go through this today step by step, from election to fear, to opening up about the 3 letter agencies and the paid off politicians.. all leaning to CHILDREN. Let’s Go.


Donald Trump plays chess on a 5D level! https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1689047517680349184?s=20


Full Jan Halper -Hayes interview on GBN https://youtu.be/3zw8G1YC74M


They actually expected us to believe that Joe Biden won Michigan with some of the fewest counties in modern history

https://twitter.com/_johnnymaga/status/1689250626411126784?s=20


Into the Light

https://www.intothelight.movie/


“Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming - Post # 3,897” https://t.me/traceytray17/143073


Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains why the globalists are hell bent on destroying Russia and replacing Putin:https://t.me/PepeMatter/16574


Putin helps with real food https://t.me/c/1716023008/196497

newschildrenelectiontraffickingdeep statechristiantruthmsmspiritual warfareprayrescuewhite hatsinformation warfareopsfinal stagestagingliddledo not fearltand we knowexposing evil3 letter agenciesnarrative shiftingpaid off politiciansmilitary alliance operations

