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The Savage Nation Podcast with Michael Savage - 9/11/2020
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38 views • September 12, 2020
BLM marching to the tune of Trotsky; Fires in the west, not related to climate change; Woodward lies about Trump;Trying to define what Biden stands for is like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall; 19th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks; Left attacks Trump for military flyover in NY today; Media boycott of Savage continues; Truth and history, the only things that can save America; TIP founder suggested a military coup to remove Trump from office; BLM affiliated person arrested for starting fires; Flashback to Sept. 11, 2001's Savage opening; CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses
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