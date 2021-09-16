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What do you call a prepper without solar? Unprepared
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107 views • September 16, 2021
Are you considering solar for your home? I can help you get educated.
www.powur.com/michael.miller For more information
Solar with a battery backup system is the only way to be fully prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.
Do you trust the career bureaucrats and greasy politicians who control the power supply? Do you think they will always take care of you and your family? Do you believe the greedy utility monopolies care about you?
Let's talk about solar. Visit the link below to get in touch, or to get a free estimate. We have solar installers in 20 different states and growing. Please support my channel by doing business with us and telling your friends to give us a call when they are ready to go solar.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
We are now hiring part-time and full-time reps.
Also, ask us about our referral program.
www.powur.com/michael.miller For more information
Solar with a battery backup system is the only way to be fully prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.
Do you trust the career bureaucrats and greasy politicians who control the power supply? Do you think they will always take care of you and your family? Do you believe the greedy utility monopolies care about you?
Let's talk about solar. Visit the link below to get in touch, or to get a free estimate. We have solar installers in 20 different states and growing. Please support my channel by doing business with us and telling your friends to give us a call when they are ready to go solar.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
We are now hiring part-time and full-time reps.
Also, ask us about our referral program.
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