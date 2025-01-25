TO THE WORN OUT WARRIORS

When you're fully persuaded, everything will change. You will not look on your strengths or your weaknesses, your failings or your triumphs. You will not consider the size of the Egyptians or the Babylonians or the Midians or the Assyrians. You don't care. You won't look on what the global elite are doing and the mass nations of the powers of darkness and blah, blah, blah. You don't consider the earth staggering and reeling and the drones amassing and the global elite scheming. You do not mourn losses, however deep they may be, as those who have no hope and no ability to endure what's being required of them. You won't succumb to any of that because you are fully secure and sound and the voice of the one speaking ever so gently in your ear, I'm with you, mighty warrior.

I'm with you, mighty warrior. Don't you know? I'm with you. Go. Keep going. Go in the strength that you have. Am I not the one sending you? It's okay. You can take the hits. You can take the losses. You can take the death. You can take the grief. You can take the shocks to your marriage. You can take the pain. You can take it all. Am I not with you? The emotions may seem very, very real. And they are to some degree. I don't want to ever diminish your scoff at emotions. Emotions are real. They're powerful. But I assure you they will betray you. Your emotions will always betray you from what is true. The promises of the Lord, on the other hand, are certain and immovable and eternal.

And my God, your God, the God of Gideon, same God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and of Moses, and Joseph, and David, and Jehoshaphat, and Ruth, and Esther, and Jeremiah, and Isaiah, and Ezekiel, and Zerubbabel, and Nehemiah, and Ezra, and Malachi, the God of the Jews and of the Gentiles, and of Peter, and of Paul, and all the apostles, your God, your God, the Father of your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has declared to you to stand up and look up, and move out, and advance, and persevere for one singular reason. Why? Because I am with you even to the end of the age. That's a wrap.











