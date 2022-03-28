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Gerald's use of the F Bomb is truly historic. He uses it so effectively and in so many different ways . His combination of appropriate adjectives along with the F Bombs make him fun to watch.
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70 views • March 28, 2022
Yes I do have a somewhat warped sense of humor at times. Gerald Celente is a a real communicator. Love his scarf. Go Gerald ! Don't hold anything back ! F Bomb this. F Bomb that. F Bomb everything ! Let's Go Brandon !
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