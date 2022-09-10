"THE COMING OF THE PERFECT PEOPLE" - SNIPPETS TO SHARE

Hear what God has said about the future Beast system, how people will carry babies for money because the parents can't carry them [or don't want to go through the difficulties of pregnancy.] People will be genetically modified to the point of perfection, free of sickness, disease, the normal 'wear-and-tear' of normal human beings. Nephilim come in all forms, and this type will be mixed right into the population without qualms. This is the Beast world.





----------------------------------------------------------------

Hear what God has said about the future Beast system, how people will carry babies for money because the parents can't carry them [or don't want to go through the difficulties of pregnancy.] People will be genetically modified to the point of perfection, free of sickness, disease, and the normal 'wear-and-tear' of normal human beings. Nephilim come in all forms and this type will be mixed right into the population without qualms. This is the Beast world where satan's idea for how we should live will be given free reign. Study and understand 2 Thessalonians 2:8-11.





A glimpse into new world order hybrid people, made in the lab NEO-NEPHILIM WHO LOOK JUST LIKE HUMANS. Full video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q19TNH5gaiI



