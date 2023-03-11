Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Pureblood'🩸Montana Bill Seeks to Ban Vaccinated Blood Donation. More Evidence of Societal Divide
39 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago |

'Pureblood'🩸Montana Bill Seeks to Ban Vaccinated Blood Donation. More Evidence of Societal Divide

Some Republicans in the State of Montana are proposing “pureblood” legislation, banning anyone who received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from donating blood, plasma blood products, blood derivatives, human tissue organs. The bill House Bill 645, proposed February 17, 2023 is sponsored by Miles City-based Rep. Greg Kmetz, a Republican and appears to represent an attempt to appease a frightened, and angry constituency.

Keywords
bloodvaccinateddonationpurebloodmontana bill seeksto banmore evidence ofsocietal divide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket