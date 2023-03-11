'Pureblood'🩸Montana Bill Seeks to Ban Vaccinated Blood Donation. More Evidence of Societal Divide
Some Republicans in the State of Montana are proposing “pureblood” legislation, banning anyone who received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from donating blood, plasma blood products, blood derivatives, human tissue organs. The bill House Bill 645, proposed February 17, 2023 is sponsored by Miles City-based Rep. Greg Kmetz, a Republican and appears to represent an attempt to appease a frightened, and angry constituency.
