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CDC-Direktorin Rochelle Walensky gibt zu, dass die Heilspritzen doch nicht so effektiv sind wie beworben und dass sie "zu wenig Vorsicht und zu viel Optimismus" hatten.
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10 views • March 06, 2022
CDC-Direktorin Rochelle Walensky (https://www.jpost.com/50-most-influential-jews/rochelle-p-walensky-678108) gibt zu, dass die Heilspritzen doch nicht so effektiv sind wie beworben und dass sie "zu wenig Vorsicht und zu viel Optimismus" hatten.
CDC = amerikanische Seuchenschutzbehörde
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CDC = amerikanische Seuchenschutzbehörde
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
WEGGESPRITZT.TO 💉☠️
https://matrix.to/#/#weggespritzt:matrix.org
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