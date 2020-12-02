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Does God Call the Son the Creator in Hebrews 1:10? A Revealing Exposition
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10 views • December 02, 2020
Here is a unique and detailed exposition of Hebrews 1:6-13 with important ramifications for the interpretation of Hebrews 1:10. Have the majority of translations mistranslated single word leading to a misunderstanding of the structure of the passage? Could the error have been evident just by reading the context of the Old Testament passages quoted in this portion of Hebrews chapter one?
Notes have been added to the original video to point out where the author has at times seemed to go too far in judging the motives of translators. Hopefully the notes will allow the viewer to concentrate on this important exposition rather than dwelling on the seemingly uncharitable implications sometimes attributed to translators decisions. Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytgWiK0HVro
See written accounts by the video author here: https://www.angelfire.com/space/thegospeltruth/trinity.html Particularly connected to this video is the link to Hebrews 1:7
Notes have been added to the original video to point out where the author has at times seemed to go too far in judging the motives of translators. Hopefully the notes will allow the viewer to concentrate on this important exposition rather than dwelling on the seemingly uncharitable implications sometimes attributed to translators decisions. Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytgWiK0HVro
See written accounts by the video author here: https://www.angelfire.com/space/thegospeltruth/trinity.html Particularly connected to this video is the link to Hebrews 1:7
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