Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Kornet" ATGM v the American-supplied M2 "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle
channel image
The Prisoner
8990 Subscribers
Shop now
164 views
Published Yesterday

An accurate hit from the "Kornet" ATGM on the American-supplied M2 "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle of the 47th mechanized brigade of the NATO Proxy Force from a distance of 9 km (5.5 miles) near the village of Ocheretino, north of Avdeevka.🫡

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
kornet atgmm2 bradley infantry fighting vehicleocheretino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket