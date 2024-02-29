"Kornet" ATGM v the American-supplied M2 "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle

An accurate hit from the "Kornet" ATGM on the American-supplied M2 "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle of the 47th mechanized brigade of the NATO Proxy Force from a distance of 9 km (5.5 miles) near the village of Ocheretino, north of Avdeevka.🫡
Source @R&U Videos
