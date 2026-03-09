BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
3/9/26 TRUMP/IRAN: PEACE PIVOT, Hormuz Open, Israel/UK EXPOSED! SAVE AMERICA ACT!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1262 followers
100 views • 22 hours ago

3/9/26 President Trump pivots to draw down Iran War after Israel defies US Military with "Counter-Value" massive strikes on oil infrastructure and Tehran civilian hits over the weekend. Wrestling Iran away from the "47" year City of London/Intelligence Cartel/Globalist Banksters is the goal: stop Cartel Babylon's Energy war vs. the USA and the globalist controlled puppet Ayatollah's shi'ite Islamist bankster installed regime. ACTION: WE Must pass The Save America Act ASAP! & much More! Pray and stay-the-course, America! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


TAKE ACTION LOCALLY For 2026!

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Promethean Updates: True North for understanding the Iran "War":


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8tv3bZOC5Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVHoJ0Nmo2I


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


