Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why the USA is in Decline
24 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published Yesterday |

Romans chapter 1 explains why our Nation is in decline. It boils down to compromise. People who call themselves Christian and remain silent in the face of perversion and wickedness have lost their savour Matthew 5:13. 

Keywords
usacompromisedecline

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket