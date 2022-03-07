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Review: Your Identity might be a Question?
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46 views • March 07, 2022
Here is another important article for you to understand the Ukraine War which you won't find elsewhere: http://annavonreitz.com/firstrecoupment.pdf
Also read more than once Re: World Bank-cancellation and transition to the Known: http://annavonreitz.com/worldbanktransition.pdf
There is no National Debt. What most think of as “National Debt” is actually debt accrued by the Central Banks. They are the ones in debt and now bankrupt. Their push now is to fool the Masses into agreeing to bail them out via "The Great Reset." This planned-created Ukrainian War is part of this attempt by getting the Masses to support the oligarchs and elite [political] families who back the One World Order/Cabal. Russia is actually attempting to clean the oligarchs, mercenaries, and Biden-Family-types out from the undocumented/non-Recorded borders of Ukraine.
Also read more than once Re: World Bank-cancellation and transition to the Known: http://annavonreitz.com/worldbanktransition.pdf
There is no National Debt. What most think of as “National Debt” is actually debt accrued by the Central Banks. They are the ones in debt and now bankrupt. Their push now is to fool the Masses into agreeing to bail them out via "The Great Reset." This planned-created Ukrainian War is part of this attempt by getting the Masses to support the oligarchs and elite [political] families who back the One World Order/Cabal. Russia is actually attempting to clean the oligarchs, mercenaries, and Biden-Family-types out from the undocumented/non-Recorded borders of Ukraine.
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