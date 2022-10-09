PUTIN - "There is NO DOUBT about it, this is a Terrorist Attack Aimed at Destroying Critical Civilian Infrastructure". - ENG SUBS,100922

Putin-"There is no doubt about it, this is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure.
-
Also, The truck drove through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Krasnodar before the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, the head of the RF IC said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.