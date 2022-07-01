"Trick People" for good and other reputational lifehacks 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #21

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Disclaimer: I don't actually advocate tricking people unless it's for their own enjoyment.In this episode, I discuss a subtle communication shift along with seven other lifehacks for being perceived as highly consistent, dependable, and reliable without actually doing more work. Also, a lifehacking application of memory systems to ensure you never lose your phone again. Finally, I break down the sales and influence strategy of multiple hook points.
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