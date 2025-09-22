Charlie Kirk & The Great Commission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk's goal of preaching The Great commission is occurring. What is it?
God/God’s Spirit
Yeshua
Sabbath
Torah
Pro-Israel
Youth
Yeshua came and talked with them. He said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore, go and make people from all nations into talmidim, immersing them into the reality of the Father, the Son and the Ruach HaKodesh, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember! I will be with you always, yes, even until the end of the age.” Matthew 28:18-20
Let's analyze it.