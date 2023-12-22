Segment FOUR Dec 22, 2023 - Jeffrey Epstein, DC Honeypots, and Israeli Mossad 5 0F 5

Dec 22, 2023 - Jeffrey Epstein, DC Honeypots, and Israeli Mossad https://www.trunews.com/video-article/jeffrey-epstein-dc-honeypots-and-israeli-mossad Welcome to our last live news program for 2023. Next week our programs will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024. We were unable to record our Morning Manna Bible study today because of technical glitches. Morning Manna will take a break until Tuesday January 2, 2024. We will finish the last two chapters of the Acts of the Apostles in the first week of January and then move on to study the Gospel According to St. Matthew

In the news, many people are wondering whose names will appear on the court documents that will be released in early January of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein. TruNews has consistently maintained for years that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli Mossad spy who pretended to be a billionaire. Today’s New York Post published a story about a US Congressman from Tennessee who recently said on a podcast that intelligence agencies’ honeypot traps are common in Washington DC, and that’s how many members of Congress are blackmailed into voting for or against things that powerful people want done.













Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/2023





















In Gaza's land of sorrow, where death reigns supreme,

Israel's hand unleashes cruelty, unchained and extreme.

The colonization of a people, long oppressed and denied,

Leaves only rubble and ashes, as hope dies.

The cries for help go unheard, as the world turns away,

As if the lives of Palestinians hold no value or sway.

The war crimes committed, with impunity and might,

Leave Gaza's children scarred, both body and sight.

But still we stand together, for justice and peace,

Against the tide of oppression, we must release.

Our voices raised in solidarity, we'll never cease,

To cry out for freedom, and put an end to this tease.

For in Gaza's land of sorrow, we see the face of pain,

And the strength of a people, who'll never be tamed.

Their resilience and courage, will forever remain,

A beacon of hope, in the darkness of this shame.

So let us stand together, hand in hand,

And fight for a future, where all are free.

For in Gaza's land of sorrow, we'll find our strength,

And together, we'll rise, and bring an end to this length.