Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: Can the US be Trusted? - Judging Freedom
59 views • 17 hours ago

‘Are we just PLAYING WITH DOOM right now?’ – Prof. Sachs

This is a clip from yesterday, June 2nd from 'Judging Freedom'.

💬 “The technical needs of this operation almost surely required US intelligence all along the way,” Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Napolitano, commenting on Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields.

💬 “If we DID know – it's completely shocking. If we DIDN'T know – it's completely shocking,” Sachs emphasized.

💬 “Well, the American interest is NOT to have Russian nuclear bombers blown up as they're sitting on the tarmac,” the professor stressed.

