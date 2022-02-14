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"PODCAST” 5G AND NANOTECH IN COVID JABS WITH TIVON & HOPE
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301 views • February 14, 2022
Tivon & Hope plugged in with me 09/02/22 to cover their incredible new work looking at the strange technology in the COVID jabs, 5G and more.
I have created a blog post just for your affiliate link that you can post in the show notes. This is for all the scientific studies we reference in the show.
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/5g-and-nanotech-in-the-covid-jabs-2/ref/451
Also here is a link for the slides we are using for your show:
https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Crazz-Files-5G-and-Nanotech-in-Covid-Jabs-Presentation-February-2022.pptx
Here is your general affiliate link to send them to the site: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/451
I have created a blog post just for your affiliate link that you can post in the show notes. This is for all the scientific studies we reference in the show.
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/5g-and-nanotech-in-the-covid-jabs-2/ref/451
Also here is a link for the slides we are using for your show:
https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Crazz-Files-5G-and-Nanotech-in-Covid-Jabs-Presentation-February-2022.pptx
Here is your general affiliate link to send them to the site: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/451
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