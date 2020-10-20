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#9 Rolling Blackouts - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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53 views • October 20, 2020
#9) Rolling blackouts as the power grid fails – The Green New Deal will see coal-fired power plants shuttered and natural gas plants taken offline, resulting in the very same rolling blackouts and power grid failures that California is currently experiencing under its own “green energy” initiatives. Power failures will lead to business shut downs and a massive wave of unemployment and bankruptcy, further crushing the Middle Class in America.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#rllingblackouts #blackout #flashlight #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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