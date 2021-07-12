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TRUMP IS IN THE BUILDING: “USA” Chant Erupts At UFC 264 Match As Trump Makes His Way To Ringside (2021-7-11)
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100 views • July 12, 2021
MSN would have you believe that people don’t like President Trump, but it’s obviously a lie. As President Trump made his way to his ringside seat at UFC 264, the crowd in Las Vegas went wild and started to chant USA USA USA! Nights like tonight are a refreshing reminder that Trump still has a large majority of people backing him, despite what bogus left-wing polls say.
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