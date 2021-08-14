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ICU Floating travel nurse: "You're Being Lied to About Covid!"
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1317 views • August 14, 2021
A traveling ICU nurse with experience in hospitals across the country explains how Americans have been lied to about COVID-19, COVID variants, the vaccine's supposed benefits, PCR testing failure, VAERS and the true picture of what this current medical tyranny will bring. MUST WATCH. MUST SHARE.
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