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New Zealand A Police State By Any Other Name
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230 views • August 29, 2021
Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence
Unfortunately, the current lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand are proving no more effective at slowing the virus than the lockdowns of 2020—despite the hardline approach of their governments.
The 3-day moving average for cases is nearly 1,000 in Australia—nearly double its peak in 2020. In New Zealand, meanwhile, cases have quickly surged to more than 60 per day—despite the fact that New Zealand went into lockdown after learning of a single case of COVID.
New Zealand's aggressive effort to eradicate COVID—going into lockdown after a single case was found—isn't working.
Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence
https://www.aier.org/article/lockdowns-do-not-control-the-coronavirus-the-evidence/
COVID-19 to Add as Many as 150 Million Extreme Poor by 2021
https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2020/10/07/covid-19-to-add-as-many-as-150-million-extreme-poor-by-2021
15 Days to Slow the Spread
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/articles/15-days-slow-spread/
Reminder: lots of evidence shows stay at home orders didn't work in 2020. pic.twitter.com/EQZ9oG5Jdo
Daily cases now almost 1k—nearly 2x peak from last year. pic.twitter.com/CfHaF2YFmO
THE BACKWARD ART OF SLOWING THE SPREAD? CONGREGATION EFFICIENCIES
DURING COVID-19
https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28737/w28737.pdf
We Just Got Even More Proof that Stay-At-Home Orders Lethally Backfired
https://fee.org/articles/we-just-got-even-more-proof-that-stay-at-home-orders-lethally-backfired/
Unfortunately, the current lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand are proving no more effective at slowing the virus than the lockdowns of 2020—despite the hardline approach of their governments.
The 3-day moving average for cases is nearly 1,000 in Australia—nearly double its peak in 2020. In New Zealand, meanwhile, cases have quickly surged to more than 60 per day—despite the fact that New Zealand went into lockdown after learning of a single case of COVID.
New Zealand's aggressive effort to eradicate COVID—going into lockdown after a single case was found—isn't working.
Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence
https://www.aier.org/article/lockdowns-do-not-control-the-coronavirus-the-evidence/
COVID-19 to Add as Many as 150 Million Extreme Poor by 2021
https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2020/10/07/covid-19-to-add-as-many-as-150-million-extreme-poor-by-2021
15 Days to Slow the Spread
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/articles/15-days-slow-spread/
Reminder: lots of evidence shows stay at home orders didn't work in 2020. pic.twitter.com/EQZ9oG5Jdo
Daily cases now almost 1k—nearly 2x peak from last year. pic.twitter.com/CfHaF2YFmO
THE BACKWARD ART OF SLOWING THE SPREAD? CONGREGATION EFFICIENCIES
DURING COVID-19
https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28737/w28737.pdf
We Just Got Even More Proof that Stay-At-Home Orders Lethally Backfired
https://fee.org/articles/we-just-got-even-more-proof-that-stay-at-home-orders-lethally-backfired/
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