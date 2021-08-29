New Zealand A Police State By Any Other Name

Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The EvidenceUnfortunately, the current lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand are proving no more effective at slowing the virus than the lockdowns of 2020—despite the hardline approach of their governments.The 3-day moving average for cases is nearly 1,000 in Australia—nearly double its peak in 2020. In New Zealand, meanwhile, cases have quickly surged to more than 60 per day—despite the fact that New Zealand went into lockdown after learning of a single case of COVID.New Zealand's aggressive effort to eradicate COVID—going into lockdown after a single case was found—isn't working.Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The EvidenceCOVID-19 to Add as Many as 150 Million Extreme Poor by 202115 Days to Slow the SpreadReminder: lots of evidence shows stay at home orders didn't work in 2020. pic.twitter.com/EQZ9oG5JdoDaily cases now almost 1k—nearly 2x peak from last year. pic.twitter.com/CfHaF2YFmOTHE BACKWARD ART OF SLOWING THE SPREAD? CONGREGATION EFFICIENCIESDURING COVID-19We Just Got Even More Proof that Stay-At-Home Orders Lethally Backfired