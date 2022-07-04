Les Reptiliens à Hollywood 3 - FR - Reptilians Shapeshifters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Traduction en Français des videos de FrequencyFence sur les reptiliens (reptilians shapeshifters).
[Brighteon rejected some of my videos because of no sound, but you can find them at links below: "Others backups" ]
Playlists of "REPTILIAN SHAPESHIFTERS FrequencyFence Backup ":
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/72977f39-6890-4062-bf28-add805b55bb8?index=1
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4269bb08-4f16-4381-ad2e-fdc9c6a1908f?index=1
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9bd9b65c-9db4-4553-bbb1-44fc3f29d2e7?index=1
Current Channels:
https://vimeo.com/user108146211
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55u8hZ_ugB6NCSS_M-8qwg/videos
Others backups of videos here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/frequencyfence
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frequencyfence
https://rumble.com/c/c-1499973