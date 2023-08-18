Create New Account
LEPROSY MAKES A COMEBACK IN THE US
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 16 hours ago

A rare outbreak of Hansen’s disease has the medical community stumped. The comeback of an age-old infection, which most have natural immunity, demands a look at the science showing an mRNA COVID shot association.    


#Leprosy #COVID #mRNA

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

