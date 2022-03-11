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The Global Corporate Media is now on it's knees. So badly has their credibility been mauled by the aggressive reporting of Anons, that even the Normies are turning off.
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0 view • March 11, 2022
The Global Corporate Media is now on it's knees. So badly has their credibility been mauled by the aggressive reporting of Anons, that even the Normies are turning off. Be in no doubt that this army of Anons is growing daily, and it's reach has grown enormously. Now is the time to double down and completely bury the Corporate Media and their Media Toadies.
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