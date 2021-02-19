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The Key to Beating the PCR Test Fraud
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523 views • February 19, 2021
Jon Rappoport of http://nomorefakenews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to teach people about holding the covid PCR tests accountable.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602da0dab9ad3a0a85dc1e16
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602da0dab9ad3a0a85dc1e16
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