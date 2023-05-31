Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REDUCE POPULATION TO ATTAIN CLIMATE GOALS – BY ELIMINATING FARMING – JOHN KERRY
62 views
channel image
First Brick
Published Yesterday |

John Kerry announces US Government plan to "become militant" in reducing farming to attain climate goals. Yet supporting Gates and his lab-grown food alliance that uses magnitudes more energy and resources.

Keywords
foodagriculturefarmingclimatebidenco2starvationgateswef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket