Moscow: an Azerbaijani organized crime group involved in illegal migration was detained
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
In Moscow, an Azerbaijani organized crime group involved in illegal migration was detained.

Four Russian citizens, originally from Azerbaijan, aged between 34 and 62, were detained. They made fake patents and forged migration cards, which allowed migrants to stay in Russia for up to 90 days.

Adding: 

The FSB has started turning foreigners away at the border due to subscriptions to pro-Ukrainian and radical channels, as well as criticism of the authorities in private correspondence.

In most cases, these are citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Smartphones are checked right at the border. Courts recognize the refusal of entry as lawful.

