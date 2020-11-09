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General McInerney on Steve Bannon Project Hammer and Scorecard
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216 views • November 09, 2020
'Hammer' was the single most important and most sophisticated system that came up after 911 for intelligence and counter-intelligence and how to monitor it. It was a foreign surveillance system that allowed the national security and intelligence apparatus to watch our enemies. It is very sophisticated and very very capable and was then adapted to the voting system.
'Scorecard' was invented by Dennis Montgomery - a genius who loves America and one of the smartest programmers ever. He is the programmer who made all this happen and he is on our side.
'Scorecard' was invented by Dennis Montgomery - a genius who loves America and one of the smartest programmers ever. He is the programmer who made all this happen and he is on our side.
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