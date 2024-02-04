Red Pill Nation Hangout #356 Canada Content
1. 5:50 Tucker Carlson visits Alberta. Justin Trudeau and Cabinet lose their minds
2. 46:03 Canadian Court Rules that use of Emergencies Act against Convoy, violated Charter.
3. 1:17:24 Joe Rogan endorses Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister
4. 1:32:50 50 Year Old Transgender Swam against Teens in Barrie, Ont
5. 1:54:41 Alberta to Introduce Parental Bill of Rights Bill to Alberta similar to what Saskatchewan did
6. 2:16:36 5 Hockey Players from 2018 National Junior Team Under Investigation for Sexual Assault
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.