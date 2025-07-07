The Top 10 BIGGEST Distractions & False-Solutions For Any "Truth" Seeker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are countless problems in the world we can talk about and delve into, but the question remains if we should even be doing so, and if there are bigger problems not being looked at. The problem could be the solution, or the problems may hinder solutions, or the problems may take up all the attention as opposed to solutions; it's a lot to navigate, so I share my thoughts and analysis in this video.
