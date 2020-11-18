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A PRELUDE THAT MIGHT BE DELETED. Channel 4 Dispatches reveals leaking tests for Covid_19, and cross contamination Laboratories struggling to cope with the numbers
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73 views • November 18, 2020
LEAKED FOOTAGE: Channel 4 Dispatches reveals leaking tests for Covid_19, and cross contamination Laboratories struggling to cope with the numbers. When will the MSM show the reality of this virus hoax. People are suffering but not from any virus.
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